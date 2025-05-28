Forever in Blue Jeans for Mary in bid for country queen title

BY KIERAN O’MAHONY

WITH 10 outfit changes including six of those in blue jeans, Kilbrittain’s Mary O’Neill will be busy as she vows to be crowned Blue Jeans Country Queen at the annual event in Athboy, County Meath this June bank holiday weekend.

The 28-year-old, who works in Eli Lilly, has been a member of Waterfall Macra for the past 10 years and will be representing the Seandun region in the popular four-day event, which is hosted by Meath Macra na Feirme.

‘It’s an action-packed weekend which begins on Friday with a team-building event followed by the official opening and then the 21 contestants are introduced to the host families. There’s a big sense of community at this event and everyone gets involved.’ said Mary.

‘As well as activities on Saturday the contestants will then have a private interview with the judges. Later that evening we will have the on-stage interviews in the local hall.’

Mary and four other Cork Macra members will be making the trip with the Blue Jeans Country Queen being crowned on the final night at midnight.

Having attended the event numerous times, she said it’s a brilliant weekend and that the people of Athboy run it so well.

‘I’m facing 10 outfit changes with six of those being in blue jeans and unfortunately they are not sponsored so I have to buy them myself! But it’s a very relaxed competition and we all get to have fun.’

While she would love to win the title she said the competition will be tough as she has met the other contestants. Her parents Gerard and Kathleen will be making the trip up, while her boyfriend Eamon will come from Wicklow.

Having joined UCC Macra na Feirme in 2015 while in college, Mary is also one of only five Macra members nationwide who was picked to attend a week-long Rural Youth European Rally in Slovenia this July.

‘This involves a lot of workshops and they are looking for people who want to improve their local community so it will be a great experience.’