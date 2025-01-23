Fisheries jobs come with €31k starting salary

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched a new national recruitment drive to hire temporary staff.

Starting salaries of €30,979, per annum pro rata, are on offer, and seasonal fisheries officers can also earn up to €3,796 extra via an unsocial hours allowance.

IFI’s seasonal fisheries officers are to be deployed across 16 counties from April to September 2025, with recruitment getting underway immediately.

Sean Long, south western director at IFI said that as a key State environmental agency, enforcement of the law regarding illegal fishing, pollution, and habitat destruction, are a key focus for Inland Fisheries Ireland.

‘We require additional temporary contract staff to support our busy annual programme of work on Ireland’s rivers, lakes and coastlines,’ he said.

‘We’re seeking male and female applicants from diverse backgrounds for a six-month period.

‘People who enjoy nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find these jobs very appealing and rewarding.’

Those interested in IFI’s seasonal vacancies can see more information and application detail at fisheriesireland.ie/careers/seasonal-opportunities.