Fiona steps down and Bantry’s Paddy steps up!

CARBERY Macra delegates travelled to Marca na Feirme’s agm in Sligo. The meeting saw a shift in numerous roles including Paddy Collins of Bantry Macra being elected as the new National Council Representative (NCR) for the Carbery region.

Paddy is taking over from Fiona O’Leary also of Bantry Macra who has served in the role for the past four years. Fiona has been, and continues to be an invaluable asset both locally and nationally.

During her time as NCR, Fiona travelled the length and breadth of the county to attend meetings where she voiced opinions and concerns on behalf of Carbery members.

The region would like to express a huge thank you to Fiona for her commitment and dedication to the region over the years.

Well done to Jerry O’Neill of Ballinadee Macra club and his girlfriend Jenny Quinn who are currently taking part in the Mizen to Malin charity cycle. The cycle was organised by Munster VP, Elaine Houlihan in aid of three very worthy charities; Irish Cancer Society, Embrace Farm and Make the Moove (see page 19 for more).

Barryroe Macra’s Bingo fundraiser is taking place this Friday night at 8.30pm in The Pier House Bar, Courtmacsherry. A great night is guaranteed and you might even win a prize or two. All support greatly appreciated.

Ballinascarthy Macra members will be travelling to Mullingar this Saturday to compete in the All-Ireland national talent competition. They have a group of six competing in the set dancing while Helena Ryan will also be competing in the solo singing category. Ballinascarthy Abú!

Carbery’s agm is taking place on Wednesday, June 15th at 8.30pm in The Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway.

All members and intending members are encouraged to attend.