FARM CLASSICS: Fiat 110-90 Tradition – the popular workhorse

Tractor

Fiat 110-90 Tradition

Horsepower

110 HP

Engine

Fiat 8065.05

Years of manufacture

2002-2003

NOT too many tractors can claim a production run of almost 20 years.

However, the Fiat 110-90 proved a popular workhorse from its release in 1985 to its final phase out in 2003.

Along the way, the 110-90 hit some important milestones for the Italian brand including galvanised panels and cab which helped to shake off Fiats reputation of rust.

A 40kph gearbox was also introduced, signified by a rabbit decal on the side panels. The 110-90 was also used by Fiat as a transition tractor as the Fiat bought out Ford and New Holland, ultimately forming into the New Holland super company.

In the mid-90s, Fiatagri had a major predicament – to maintain its loyal customer base of blue Ford and terracotta Fiat customers as the companies merged into New Holland for the millennium.

A daunting task, as customers were loyal to brand, colour and dealers. Ford’s 40 series ran in parallel with Fiat’s Winner series keeping both customers happy.

By 1997, the 40 series received a new paint job with New Holland emblazoned on the bonnet as well as the Fiat ear of corn logo.

The Winner series was dropped, replaced by New Holland 60 series which new Holland offered in both blue or terracotta options (along with the Canadian-built 70series).

Fiat turned to one of its most popular tractors to bring the heritage of the brand into the millennium, branding the 110-90 as New Holland from 1997. In 2002, Fiat released the 110-90 in a blue-over-black colour scheme branded as New Holland ‘Tradition’ tractors – the ‘Tradition’ slogan written above the door on top of the cab.

Power comes from Fiat’s gutsy 5.86l six-cyclinder engine which produces an unmistakable engine note, with the 110hp transmitted to the wheels via a 15-speed gearbox comprising five gears in three ranges. Interestingly, the tractors lift capacity and weight is 4.5 tonnes and has on oil flow of 57l/min. The change from terracotta to blue further assisted the transition of the company. However, the story is somewhat similar to Fords 7810 Silver Jubilee of the early 90s.

Neither the silver 7810 nor blue 110-90s were overly-popular due to their unique paintwork, but both are now highly sought after classics today. In role reversal, New Holland released its limited edition Centenario tractors in Fiat terracotta to celebrate 100 years since the production of the first Fiat tractor.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork