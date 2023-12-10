FarmGen begins Cork solar rollout

TIRLÁN'S renewable energy solutions programme FarmGen has been rolled out to Dairygold suppliers in Co Cork.

Tirlán first launched its FarmGen Solar PV programme in 2019. Dairygold suppliers can also now also avail of the solar PV programme as part of the switch to renewable energy solutions to reduce on-farm emissions and lower energy bills.

The solar-powered bundle is available through PV Generation. FarmGen will manage the Government’s Tams and SEAI grant application processes.

'The new collaboration is a clear indication of the importance Tirlán places on continuously innovating to meet our Living Proof sustainability targets and is in line with the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions,' said Tirlán chair John Murphy.

Dairygold chairman Seán O’Brien said the collaboration with Tirlán shows Dairygold’s dedication to meeting our emissions targets. 'By partnering with Tirlán, we’re extending the geographical reach of this turnkey solution and making it possible for more farmers to adopt renewable energy on their farms in a manner that is efficient for all involved. The FarmGen programme is yet another positive step in the right direction in our efforts to reduce on farm emissions and contribute to a more sustainable dairy sector.'

The FarmGen systems are designed to power energy-intensive processes on farm, such as milk cooling, vacuum pumps, and water heating with energy savings of typically between 20% and 50% per annum.

Farmers who wish to register their interest can go to www.farmgen.ie.