Farmers with fodder fears now have options says Sen Lombard

FARMERS can withdraw from the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) if they have insufficient straw for fodder and bedding, a Fine Gael senator has pointed out.

Senator Tim Lombard, Fine Gael Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food, Forestry and the Marine said that some farmers who are currently chopping straw are worried that they won’t have enough for fodder and bedding due to the substantial rainfall in July.

‘As per the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine terms and conditions of the scheme, in justified cases, withdrawals and reductions may be considered after the June 22nd deadline if the applicant has not been notified of an issue with their application or notified of an inspection,’ Senator Lombard explained.

‘It is important that farmers are aware that the need to keep straw for fodder is a duly justified case for withdrawal or reduction from the SIM. They can submit an amendment on Ag.Food.ie stating that the straw is required for feed.

‘While the SIM has been beneficial to farmers in previous years, the heavy rain we’ve had this summer has changed the situation for some who may need to decrease the amount of straw they chop and incorporate. Farmers I’ve spoken to tell me that yields are back as much as three round bales per acre. As a result, they may need to keep more parcels for feed rather than chopping.

Meanwhile, ICSA organics chair Fergal Byrne has said consideration must be given to changing the organics scheme requirements around housing winter cattle so that housing in existing slatted sheds can be facilitated.

‘We have lots of ambition when it comes to targets for organic farming but there are barriers to making that transition and these barriers need to be addressed,’ he said.

‘For livestock farmers, one of the biggest barriers is the fact that cattle cannot be housed in slatted sheds and that straw must be used as bedding. This is a real impediment for many due to the scarcity of straw and massive cost associated to converting yards and sheds to suit the organics scheme.’

Mr Byrne said the shortage of straw predicted for later in the year needs to focus minds on these challenges. ‘Weather conditions have been very unfavourable leading to lower yields, so we know straw is going to be in short supply and it is likely to be expensive too. We also know that many cattle and sheep farmers are in dire straits financially due to high input costs and relentless processor price cuts so it makes sense to do everything we can to make switching to organics that bit more achievable.’

‘While there are limitations on what we can do because of EU regulations on organic production there is the scope at a national level to make these changes. We need more farmers choosing to farm organically and removing the obstacles that are preventing farmers from switching must be a priority,’ Mr Byrne concluded.