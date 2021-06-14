Farmers welcome new Teagasc advisory clinic opening in Bantry

TEAGASC in Cork West has opened a new advisory services clinic in Bantry.

Teagasc previously had an advisory office in the town but this was closed in 2010 due to the moratorium on public service recruitment, and the closure of offices.

The new clinic is located just off Bantry square at the exit to Glengarriff, in the old medical centre. Three of the advisory team will be available to farmers in the area through this new clinic.

The team includes dairy advisor Pauline O’Driscoll who previously worked on Reps in the Bantry office. She is joined by Stephen O’Sullivan, a beef and sheep advisor, who recently joined the Teagasc in Cork West advisory team. He previously worked as a lecturer in Clonakilty Agricultural College and as an education officer in Killarney.

The third member is Michael Connolly, a very experienced beef and sheep advisor in the Bantry, Beara and Sheep’s Head areas, while he also heads up the environmental portfolio for Cork West.

Thomas Curran, Teagasc regional manager in West Cork said the clinic would provide a better farm advisory service to dairy, beef and sheep farmers in the greater Bantry, Beara and Sheep’s Head areas.

A full range of technical advice and scheme support is available through the new clinic to all farmers in the area. ‘Our advisors are equipped with the knowledge and experience to help farmers improve on-farm technical efficiency, maximise scheme income and guide farmers in the area to meet the environmental challenges in relation to water quality, biodiversity and climate change,’ said Mr Curran.

An advisor will be available from 9am to 11.30am Monday-Friday. Phone 028-21888 for an appointment. The advisors can also contacted directly: Pauline (087-7606173), Stephen (087-3825386) and Michael (087-9282768).

Danielle Delaney from the Bantry Businesses Association said: ‘The new advisory clinic further cements Bantry’s role as a hub for the surrounding peninsulas, providing much-needed services to local farmers and agri-businesses.’

Pat Keane, a local dairy farmer, said he is happy to see the new clinic opening at a prominent location with a dedicated dairy advisor: ‘It will make is easier for farmers locally to meet their advisor on a regular basis.’

Kealkil sheep farmer Denis O’Riordan said the closure of the Bantry Teagasc office in 2010 was a big loss to the area. ‘It is great to see this new clinic coming back into town,’ he added. ‘It will make it much easier for farmers to meet with their advisor.’