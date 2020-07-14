Farm plastic recycling sites open in September

WEST Cork farmers will be able to recycle their farm plastics at bring centres throughout the region this September.

Covid-19 delayed the Irish Farm Film Producers Group’s (IFFPG) annual recycling initiative which allows farmers to responsibly dispose of plastic in a cost effective manner.

Traditionally, it runs earlier in the summer, but due to the global pandemic, it is only getting under way later this month at locations nationwide and continuing until October.

Local September dates include: Bandon Mart, 1st and 2nd; Lisavaird Co-Op, 7th and 8th; Skibbereen Mart, 14th and 15th; Bantry Skip Hire, 18th and 19th; Murray Bros, Dunmanway, 22nd and 23rd; Cloughduv GAA, 24th, and Macroom Mart, 28th and 29th. Farmers are required to bring the label code and proof of purchase (invoice/sales docket) with them on the day. Appropriate social distancing procedures will be implemented at all bring-centres which will require farmers to stay in their vehicles until asked, respecting the 2m distancing rule while queuing to pay, using available hand sanitisers, as well paying by card if possible.

The IFFPG are currently recycling 28,000 to 30,000 tonnes of farm plastics yearly, which equates to a national recycling rate of over 70%.

They are a not-for-profit body, who are primarily funded by a recycling levy that they charge to their members. They receive additional funding through a weight-based collection charge that farmers pay.

Items that can be recycled include silage wrap, netting and twine, fertiliser bags and rinsed drums. Recycled material is used for damp-proofing products, piping, refuse sacks and even garden furniture.