FARM CLASSICS: Fiat 130-90DT one of series with a big following

FIAT 90 series tractors require little introduction, having reached legendary status thanks to their relentless, die-hard engines. Instantly recognisable with their terracotta paintwork, straight edges and angled exhaust, these tractors maybe outdated, but are still more than capable of performing.

Today, these tractors command high resale values and have a strong following. Released in 1984, the 90 series spanned a horsepower range of 55hp to 180hp, small, medium and high horsepower categories. Tractors such as the 100-90 and 110-90 of the ‘smaller’ line up proved immensely popular in Ireland. Due to their high horsepower, the larger 160-90 and 180-90 tractors sold in smaller numbers, but were commonplace.

It was the mid-range 115-90, 130-90 and 140-90 that proved to be somewhat less popular. Almost of hybrid between the two ranges, these tractors used the same engine as the 110-90, yet employed the powershift gearbox along with 14” clutch of the heavier high horsepower tractors.

Powered by a 5.9l Fiat-Iveco engine, the 130-90 I turbocharged to produce 130hp. The CatII LiftOMatic button operated lift it is capable of lifting 6.6 tons off the ground when fitted with twin assistor rams. Hydraulic output is rated at 57l/min with the kerb weight of the tractor tipping 5.4tons.

Fiats’ column -ounted powershift gearbox is the most common transmission option found on the 130-90. Providing 16F/16R gears, the left lever selecting four ranges, and four gears assigned to the right and could be specified in 40kph. Directional changes are achieved thanks to a shuttle lever located down to the left of the driver’s seat. When the tractor comes to a stop with the clutch pressed, the right-hand gear lever automatically reverts back to first gear which can be both a help or a hindrance.

The operator sits perched in the SuperComfort cab of the 130-90, designed by Italian car stylist Pinafara. Despite the large lay back doors (which have a nice feature of latching ajar), the actual foot entry area is quite narrow, yet the cab offers very good visibility, complete with sunroof for extra ventilation.

Draft and hydraulic controls fall nicely to hand, with the analogue dash easy to interpret.

The rear wheels could be specified track adjustment similar to its larger siblings, with the 280 litre diesel tank in a somewhat awkward position under the back window.

