FARM CLASSICS: Cab comfort at the heart of the Renault Temis 130

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Renault Temis 130

Horsepower

110 HP

Engine

Iveco 8065.25

Years of manufacture

1999-2003

BY PETER O'BRIEN

WHILE never a dominant force in Ireland, Renault tractors enjoyed pockets of successful sales around the county, most notably in the 80s and 90s with their striking TX and TZ tractors.

Manufactured in Le Mans, the TZ tractors in particular earned Renault the reputation as one of the most comfortable cabs on the market thanks to their cab suspension.

Manufactured in Renault’s tractor factory in Le Mans, the Temis range of tractors were released in 1999, and were somewhat a mixture of Renault’s TX/TZ tractors.

Two specifications were available – the standard X version and high spec Z version – Renault simply dropping the ‘T’ from the outgoing tractors. Interestingly, Renault moved away from the acclaimed MWM engines for the Temis range in favour of an Iveco powerplant.

The engine in question is of proven pedigree – the bulletproof Iveco 8065 – which was used in Fiat’s Winner range of tractors. The 5.9l unit which produces 130hp comfortably for the Temis 130.

Two gearbox options are available on the Temis tractors with the basic mechanical transmission offering four gears within the Hi and Low ranges.

A dash-mounted mechanical splitter doubles the amount of gears to 16F/16R, with directional changes performed with a mechanical shuttle.

The advanced ‘Tractonic’ transmission provides 24F/8R through the four-speed gearbox with Hi and Low ranges. However, the gearbox also benefited from a three-speed splitter operated by buttons on the main gearstick. Furthermore, a damper clutch eased gear changes along with a dash mounted shuttle.

The Hydrostable cab is the big selling point of the Renault Temis. Originally developed in 1987, each corner of the cab is mounted on a coil spring, along with a hydraulic shock absorber providing unrivalled ride comfort, which is still well above par today. For the Temis range, the cab is almost akin to the outgoing TX, with subtle tweaks such as the red handled gear levers and slight dashboard upgrades.

The cab offers excellent forward visibility thanks to the frameless front windscreen, and a three-way opening sunroof adding to the airy feel. Interestingly, the cab doors swing forward when opening, Renault not taking the opportunity to convert to a more modern lay back door design.

Cosmetically, the Temis tractors brought Renault into the 21st century with a softer, streamlined appearance. The bonnet and nose benefits from a sloping stature which also boosts forward visibility. The switch from the MWM engine to Iveco also cleaned up the left side, eliminating the large protruding exhaust manifold. Unusually the rear mudguards retained their square look and Renault did not capitalise on re-locating the exhaust to the cab pillar.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork