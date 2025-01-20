Enniskeane Calfcare Roadshow event not taking place

THE Animal Health Ireland /Teagasc CalfCare 2025 Roadshow on the farm of Richard, Una, and Joseph Forbes of Belrose, Enniskeane will not be taking place.

The event was postponed earlier this following the recent freezing spell which hit Ireland but will not now take place. Originally organisers had hoped to reschedule to Tuesday January 28th but the event is not going ahead.

The DairyBeef 500 roadshow promotes calf health and the potential of beef production from the dairy herd. These on-farm events aim to get dairy farmers and dairy calf-to-beef farmers off to the best possible start in 2025.

The Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy held the most recent event in West Cork on Monday, January 20th.