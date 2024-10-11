Dunmanway Macra gears up for charity quiz

THE newly-reformed Dunmanway Macra is hosting a charity quiz in aid of West Cork Rapid Response on Friday, October 11th at 8pm in the Southern Bar, Dunmanway.

Entry is €20 per team of four, and all are welcome to come along for a fun evening supporting a great cause.

After a period of inactivity, Macra was recently relanched and rejuvenated in Dunmanway!

It is now back up and running in the town and had a great response following its relaunch information evening in the Parkway Hotel last month.

It is open to new members aged between 17 and 35 years.

It promises to be a great social outlet and the quiz is a great way to get started. Why not get involved?