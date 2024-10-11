Southern Star Ltd. logo
Farming & Fisheries

Dunmanway Macra gears up for charity quiz

October 11th, 2024 9:00 AM

Dunmanway Macra gears up for charity quiz Image
The newly-formed Dunmanway Macra is hosting a charity quiz in aid of West Cork Rapid Response on Friday, October 11th at 8pm in the Southern Bar, Dunmanway. Entry is €20 per team of four, and all are welcome to come along for a fun evening supporting a great cause.

Share this article

THE newly-reformed Dunmanway Macra is hosting a charity quiz in aid of West Cork Rapid Response on Friday, October 11th at 8pm in the Southern Bar, Dunmanway.

Entry is €20 per team of four, and all are welcome to come along for a fun evening supporting a great cause.

After a period of inactivity, Macra was recently relanched and rejuvenated in Dunmanway!

It is now back up and running in the town and had a great response following its relaunch information evening in the Parkway Hotel last month.

It is open to new members aged between 17 and 35 years.
It promises to be a great social outlet and the quiz is a great way to get started. Why not get involved?

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended