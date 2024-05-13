Determined Nicole sees a bright future for farming in West Cork

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards winner for the month of May is Nicole Keohane from Innishannon

NICOLE Keohane didn’t milk her first cow until she was 17 – but she was instantly hooked and is now driven to breaking down barriers that face young people who want to get involved in the agri sector.

The 25-year-old from Innishannon has achieved a considerable amount in the seven years since she left school, and combines her work as a dairy farmer, with a new role as technical support specialist with Datamars Livestock.

‘I spent four years studying Agricultural Science at the South-East Technological University (previously WIT), and another two years carrying out my research masters’ degree titled ‘a non-antibiotic approach to improving udder health in Irish dairy cows’. During this time, I was also farming part-time (weekends, evenings, wherever I could fit it in).

‘I liked to think of my job as an amalgamation between farming and research, as the two went hand in hand for me. I began farming full-time in November 2023 alongside my grandparents John and Anne on our family dairy farm. Many hands make lightwork as they say, and this spring more so than any other. It has been a very difficult period for farmers, seemingly never ending, and I’m so grateful I was there to lighten the load,’ said Nicole.

Just since recently, she’s back to evening and weekend farming having taken up a new role as technical support specialist with Datamars.

‘I’m mainly responsible for supporting our customers who have purchased our smart farming solutions such as our activity monitoring (Fitbits for cows) and weighing systems,’ she explained.

Nicole’s entry into farming wasn’t as linear as most.

‘I wasn’t following in my parents’ footsteps. In fact, the farming gene seems to have skipped a generation. My grandparents have been the custodians of our land for the past 40 odd years, and I have early childhood memories of feeding the calves, peering through the door to watch my grandmother in the milking parlour and a tractor journey here and there. All mini adventures on my weekend trips to the farm, but it wasn’t until I was around 16 or 17 that I even milked my first cow,’ she recalls.

Theirs is a typical Irish family farm: ‘We are milking 95 cows on a spring calving, grass-based operation. Our herd consists of Holstein Friesian cows, and all replacement heifers are AI bred and reared on the farm. We place a big emphasis on cow and calf welfare, it is one of the top priorities here and always has been. The cows love to groom themselves using our fixed and auto brushes, and the calves love to play with the many enrichment stations we provide. Bull and beef calves are sold at six weeks old when around the 70-80kg mark and are a good strong calf. In recent years all of our beef calves are Angus bred, however, this year we plan on introducing a bit more colour.’

Technology has played a big role on the farm in recent years.

‘We have invested in sustainable technology such as a low emission slurry spreading system, water harvesting systems and hope to install solar panels on our sheds. We have also invested in labour-saving technology such as automatic calf feeders, and the Herdwatch farm management software. We are also hoping to put in the Datamars Tru-Test active tag solution in the coming months,’ she said.

Nicole is also very keen on regenerative agriculture: ‘I’d love to place more emphasis on the science surrounding it, planting not just for the purpose of feeding the cow, but the soil microbiota also.’

And she’s passionate about the need to tackle the barriers facing young farmers, and those wanting to enter the industry, and through her work as an ambassador for the National Dairy Council she advocates for the dairy sector.

A young farmer is anyone under the age of 35, which currently only accounts for 6% of the farming population which Nicole described as ‘a very worrying trend’.

‘The headlines focus on the perceived need to reduce the size of the national herd, reduce our carbon emissions, our methane emissions yet simultaneously report on food scarcities and increased food prices. But what our government is neglecting is the issue of generational renewal. We need to tackle the barriers facing young farmers, and those wanting to enter the industry, so issues such as access to land, access to affordable secured finance, knowledge transfer and ever-changing policies.

‘Macra has done extraordinary work in advocating for our generation, and the continuation of our industry. The only viable route into farming is via your parents or blood relatives who are landowners which is comparable to saying that a young person can only become a mechanic if their parents are the owners of a garage. We need to secure a future generation of farmers, who are enthusiastic about sustainable farming and improving our land and figures. We need to secure our future food supply. In order to do this, we need supports for young farmers.’

She also feels strongly about addressing gender balance in the sector.

‘More and more women are entering into agriculture and agricultural science degrees which is amazing. However, ensuring they enter the agricultural workforce whether that be on farm or in industry is another challenge (one that relates to young people in general and not just women).

‘Gender bias plays a role, and not everyone may be aware that they are guilty of it. I think back to Ag college when we were doing our beef and sheep practicals, and the guys were told to bring in the cattle, and the women to hand out the worksheets. Completely unintentional with no harm meant, however, this attitude can subconsciously affect women and girls and their sense of place. It’s important to think of our actions, and how they may come across.’

Despite being ambitious, she is pragmatic, and doesn’t have any expansion plans at present.

‘As farmers we are facing tighter restrictions, uncertainty regarding nitrates derogation, lessening support from our government and overall, a sense of uncertainty. As a young person in the industry, I am passionate and sure of my future. However, I cannot plan for it. Never-ending legislation changes and overnight policy introduction has made it very hard to plan for the future.

‘Investing in infrastructure for our current cow numbers is impossible when we remain unsure of what our next derogation application will bring.’

But she’s hopeful for the future of the dairy sector.

‘Dairy farming is not the same today as it was 20 years ago, and it won’t be the same in 20 years to come. There is a future, but we need to protect this outlook by protecting and supporting our younger generation and making generational renewal a top priority for our government.’

Winning the monthly Southern Star farming award is a big honour.

‘I was completely shocked to win the award. The people who have won this before me have achieved amazing milestones throughout their farming career! It is such an honour to be associated with them,’ said Nicole who has two brothers and a sister and is the second eldest.

When she’s not farming, Macra is a big part of her life, and she’s a member of the Kilmeen branch.

‘I am also extremely fortunate to have such amazing friends from school and college who are always up for evening walks, a sea swim, and of course a night out on the town.

‘However, I would not be able to have such a great work life balance if it wasn’t for my grandparents. They are very understanding of me being a young person who values a life outside of the farm as well as on, something that not every young farmer is able to say.

‘My grandparents have been a fantastic influence in my life, and I can most definitely say that I get my drive for success from them.

‘They have done an amazing job at progressing our farm to where it is today, and I want to add my own legacy to that and continue the fight for young farmers, who are the future of our industry.’

Why we love West Cork farming

‘Drimoleague Concrete Works Ltd is in the concrete and quarrying business in West Cork since 1970. Based in West Cork, Drimoleague Concrete Works manufacture and supply readymix concrete, blocks, precast, crushed stone, concrete products, sand and gravel to the domestic, commercial, agricultural and maritime sectors and all products are manufactured and quarried in our own quality approved quarries.

It is our pleasure to once again sponsor and support the West Cork Farming Awards. We have been involved in these awards since the very beginning. We are delighted to come on board again this year with The Southern Star, the Celtic Ross Hotel and other local sponsors in what we see as a brilliant recognition and appreciation for those who have chosen to stay on the land.

Through its sponsorship of the West Cork Farming Awards, Drimoleague Concrete Works aims to further strengthen its ties with the farming community and contribute to the continued growth and success of the agricultural sector in West Cork.

We believe the farming community play a very big part in the West Cork area and contribute hugely to the local economy. We appreciate the support the local farming community gives to our business. Many of our employees come from a farming background and are fully aware of local farmers’ requirements in quarry stone and concrete products. Drimoleague Concrete Works is committed to supporting the local agricultural community and recognising the outstanding achievements of farmers in the region.

We are thrilled to be sponsors of the West Cork Farming Awards,’ said Eugene Murnane of Drimoleague Concrete Works.

Farmers play a vital role in our community, and we are dedicated to providing them with the highest quality concrete solutions to support their operations. This sponsorship allows us to recognise and celebrate their remarkable achievements, innovation, and commitment to sustainable farming practices.’

***

If you would like to suggest someone to be considered for a monthly farming award, please contact us by email on [email protected] or call 028 21200 Monthly award winners could be a farmer, someone working in agri-business, agri-entrepreneurship, a farming organisation or even someone involved in education or research and development. e awards panel is looking for examples of great work, innovation and overall contribution to West Cork farming and agricultural life.