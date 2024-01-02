Department to meet farmers over TB outbreak

THE Cork South Regional Veterinary Office is organising a meeting for farmers with herds infected by TB early in the new year amid a serious outbreak of the disease in West Cork.

The scale of the outbreak in West Cork was described as ‘the worst in years’ by the Irish Farmers’ Association. Now the Department of Agriculture says a meeting will take place with affected farmers early this month.

TB can spread by bringing infected animals into previously clear herds, by animals consuming contaminated feed, or environmentally through machinery moving between farms. But one of the most common causes is contact with infected wildlife such as badgers, or deer.

Badgers play an important role in spreading the disease to cattle. Removing badgers from areas affected by TB or further vaccinating badgers are among the measures which may be implemented by the Dept of Agriculture.

‘As a result of increased TB levels in the general area of Drimoleague in West Cork the Department have implemented an enhanced TB testing programme and an enhanced wildlife programme in the area,’ a Dept of Agriculture statement to The Southern Star said.

‘The Cork South Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) has written to all herds in the affected area giving general advice on TB biosecurity. The RVO are in the process of organising a meeting for infected herds for early in the new year to again emphasise the importance of biosecurity and reducing the risk of transmission of TB.

‘All farmers in the area have received copies of the leaflets relating to the spread of Bovine TB between cattle and wildlife and also on how to reduce the risk of bovine TB to their cattle. All farmers have also been very co-operative with the additional TB testing deployed.’