Collins reiterates compensation call amid cull fears 

INDEPENDENT Cork South-West TD Michel Collins has said the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue must introduce a compensation package for farmers affected by the reduced nitrates derogation as the new year deadline nears.

Deputy Collins, who is in the process of setting up the Independent Ireland party with Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue, said that t the refusal by Mr McConalogue to even reference a potential compensation package for farmers impacted by the incoming nitrates reduction measures has raised further fears in the farming community.

Some 434 holdings in Co Cork will see their derogations reduce from 250kg nitrogen per hectare to 220kg of nitrogen per hectare from January 1st.

Deputy Collins raised the matter with the minister in the Dáil last week, and called for a compensation package to farmers who will have to cull in-calf heifers in order to drastically reduce nitrate usage.

‘Minister McConalogue treated the issue of a compensation package as if it was politically toxic,’ said Deputy Collins. ‘He spoke instead about grant aid for slurry transfers, but surely to goodness he can see that farmers need that in addition to a compensation package?

‘Every day I am getting calls and text messages from frantic farmers who fear they will lose tens of thousands of Euros in animal stock because of these insane new nitrates limits ... it is time for the minister to wake up to the carnage these proposals are creating and to introduce a comprehensive compensation package in line with expected losses.’