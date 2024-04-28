Clonakilty’s Tattan lauded at ‘All Irelands for grassland farmers’

CLONAKILTY College student Darragh Tattan was honoured as a finalist in the student section of the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year 2023.

The awards ceremony took place recently at Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College and were presented by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. ‘You are a credit to your families and to the agri sector,’ Minister McConalogue told

finalists.

The Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year awards are part of the Teagasc Grass10 Campaign.

The Grass10 programme has placed an ongoing focus on improving nutrient management and efficiency on farms and clover establishment and its management.

Chair of the Grass10 Committee John MacNamara said it gave him great pleasure to congratulate the farmers and students on the day, and especially their families. ‘Families are so important to successful farms, fulfilling a range of roles, and providing vital support. This is the All-Ireland title for grassland farmers. You can be proud of being here today,’ said Mr MacNamara.

Patrick O’Neill from Longford won the overall Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year award.

The award is now in its seventh year and recognises the best grassland farmers in the country who are growing and utilising more grass on their farms.

Congratulating the grassland farmers, Professor Pat Dillon, Teagasc director of research said: ‘You are all being recognised here today with these awards because of the exceptional job you are doing at home on your farms, in terms of growing and utilising grass in your production systems. This year’s awards place an increased focus on improving nutrient use efficiency on grassland farms; and also the adoption of clover in grassland swards.’

The judging panel for the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year competition consisted of Liz Hyland DAFM; John Maher and Joseph Dunphy, Teagasc Grass10; John Farrell, AIB; Colin Heaney, FBD; John O’Loughlin, and David Corbett, Grassland Agro; Aidan Brennan, and Declan Collins, Irish Farmers Journal.