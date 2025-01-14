Carbery Macra begins year with packed schedule

CARBERY Macra is kicking off the new year with a line-up of fun and engaging events for all members and newcomers.

Carbery Titles Night takes centre stage on Saturday, January 18th, at 8pm in the Leap Inn. Contestants will compete for the titles of Mr Personality and Queen of the Castle in a night filled with entertaining interviews and plenty of laughter. Don’t miss this evening!

Meanwhile the next Carbery regional meeting will take place on Tuesday January 21st, at 8.30pm in Innishannon Hall. This is a great chance to stay informed and have your say in regional activities.

For the creatives, there’s still time to submit your entries for the Creative Writing Competition. Whether it’s poetry or prose, submissions are welcome.

Finally, Impromptu Debating is set for the end of January. New participants are warmly encouraged to take part in this fun and dynamic competition. With the 2025 schedule getting going, there’s no better time to get involved.

For updates, follow Carbery Macra on social media and encourage anyone in your life aged between 17-35 to get involved.