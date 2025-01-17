CalfCare roadshow kicks off in West Cork

THE rescheduled Animal Health Ireland /Teagasc CalfCare 2025 Roadshow finally hits Cork this week, getting underway in Drimoleague.

The events were postponed following the recent freezing spell which hit Ireland but get underway on the farm of Karl O’Shea in Angram, Drimoleague (Eircode P47 RD42 on Friday, January 17th at 11am.

Vivian and Evan Buttimer will host on Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy ( P85 A726) on Monday, January 20th (11 am).

Richard, Una, and Joseph Forbes of Belrose, Enniskeane (P47 XD40) will now host on Tuesday, January 28th (11 am).

The DairyBeef 500 roadshow promotes calf health and the potential of beef production from the dairy herd. These on-farm events aim to get dairy farmers and dairy calf-to-beef farmers off to the best possible start in 2025.

Alan Dillon, DairyBeef 500’s programme co-ordinator said the roadshow provides ‘an informative introduction to the farming year,’ and hopes that attending farmers use these events to refresh their calf rearing skillsets.

CalfCare ’25 will address a range of pressing issues which farmers face during a critical time of their working year, including:

Understanding dairy and beef indices to produce quality calves,

Achieving optimal rumen development,

Discussing the best means of utilising pain relief during the calving season, and

The prevention of pneumonia in calves.

‘For many farmers, it may have been a while since they last cared for calves, so by attending these events, farmers can refresh their knowledge on the best practices for calf feeding, managing common health issues, and optimising calf growth. It also provides an opportunity for farmers to ask questions that are relevant to their own farms,’ said AHI assistant CellCheck programme manager Michelle McGrath.

Joe Patton, Teagasc head of dairy knowledge transfer, said that the coming together of the DairyBeef 500 and AHI teams to deliver the CalfCare events emphasised the importance of the calf-rearing process to both farming systems.

‘It is essential that dairy farmers do all they can to produce calves that have enhanced profitability potential by suitably looking after them up to the point of transfer from the farm, thus ensuring the success of the dairy beef farmer’s operation,’ he said.

‘Given the success of last January’s CalfCare events, which marked the first time that DairyBeef 500 and AHI had worked together like this, we are delighted to continue this relationship to highlight how both sectors, working together, complement each other.’

Both dairy and beef farmers are hosting and Natascha Meunier, AHI

Beef HealthCheck programme manager shows that CalfCare ’25 is not only for dairy farmers. ‘The management and health information is relevant to all calf rearers and we look forward to welcoming all with a keen interest in gaining the best outcomes for their calves.’

The events are supported by Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd’s Feed For Growth initiative.