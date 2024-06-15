Belgooly sparkles in the sunshine

BY GERTRUDE AHERN AND PAUL O'REGAN

THE perfect weather ensured a carnival atmosphere at the 78th Belgooly and District Agricultural show, which took place on the land of Kevin and Claire Cooney on Saturday June 1st.

Again this year, the quality of the horses, ponies and cattle was exceptional and provided an impressive spectacle for the onlookers. In the Beef section, Albert De Cogan, Mogeely won the Dan Joe O’Regan Cup for Champion Beef Animal with Mogeely Paula U587 while Raceview Simmentals, Mallow won the Champion Beef Calf award with Raceview Rambo. In the Dairy section Richard Kingston, Cradenhill took home two awards where he won Best Friesian Heifer in Milk with WTS Oleila and the Best Friesian Heifer Calf with Cradenhill Lambda Hatty. Claire Kirby, Clonakilty won the Champion Maiden Heifer award with Mounteen Has It All Wisdom while John O’Sullivan, Whitechurch, took home the Best Friesian Cow award with Lisduff Begonia 553, then going on to win the Supreme Champion Dairy Animal Award. In the equine section Patrick McCarthy, Bandon, won the Champion Brood Mare award with Merramar. For the second year in a row Seamus Lehane took home the George and Sidney Good Cup for Champion Foal and also won the Champion Young Horse award with Ballard Sunshine Girl. Claire O’Rourke on board DOD Field Master had a very successful day as she won the Champion Hunter, Champion Working Hunter and also the Supreme Horse Champion award. In the pony section Amy Enright from Drimoleague onboard Breenybeg Dolly won the Champion Ridden Pony and Jason Rogers from Tralee, took home the Champion Led Pony shield with Ahey Bridge 48th. Emily Acton, Kinsale won the Cecil Gash Cup for Champion Working Hunter Pony with Super Steve while Johnny Collins from Drimoleague won the Champion Starter Stakes with Janpete Diamond Geezer.

The Mini Pony Champion was won by Rebecca Fleming onboard Waitwith Secret Temptation with Orla Whelton. Rebecca and Waitwith Secret Temptation were then awarded the inaugural winners of the magnificent Ireland Waste Water Perpetual Cup for Supreme Pony Champion, presented by Avril Mulcahy of Ireland Waste Water. The popular Fun Dog Show attracted great numbers of dogs of every variety. Pat Curran, Tralee had a very successful day as he won the J&E Bateman Shield for Best in Show and also took home the Best Groomed Award. Ciana Boyd, Carrigaline was awarded the Reserve Best in Show. There was plenty of other activities to enjoy with show secretaries Sheila Foott-Kelleher, Angela Foley and Ann Coleman organising a display of almost 800 entries for the public to view in the domestic tent.

Jude Ward, Kinsale deservedly won the Best Exhibit in Baking while Grace Copithorne, Fort Arthur, won the Best Individual Craft Exhibit with her needlework. Mary O’Leary, Ballyregan, won Best Floral Arrangement with her magnificent interpretation of the class titled ‘Summer Sensations’. Blake Cloverdale, Oysterhaven won Best Scarecrow award while Gwen Glavin, Riverstick won overall exhibit in the primary school classes with her article made with recycled material. At the Feis, spectators were treated to Irish dancing from all ages where Samantha Jones, Riverstick received the award for Best Dancer. Fiona Lohan, Kinsale was the winner of Most Suitably Dressed Lady and Harper Reid (pictured), (pictured), (pictured), Minane Bridge was awarded Bonny Baby of the show. The free attractions also included mobile pet farm and poultry display, lego club, martial arts, balloon making and face painting and face painter. An added addition this year was Colman Cogan with his Shire Horses, Ned & Ted. There was also a display of vintage cars, tractors and an engine displayed by Carrigaline’s Mens Shed. Chairman John Stanley thanked all the volunteers who made the day such a success.