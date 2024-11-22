Beekeepers from West Cork celebrate success in London

THE Fastnet Area beekeepers created quite the buzz in Britain as they brought home five first prizes from the prestigious 94th London Honey Show.

Since its inception in 1923, the London Honey Show has established itself as one of the world’s most renowned events in beekeeping, drawing top apiarists and honey producers globally to compete for awards that celebrate excellence in purity, flavour, and craftsmanship.

This year, the show was held at Sandown Park in London from October 24th to October 27th, and West Cork beekeepers were to the

fore.

Mary Downey and her bees took two first-place prizes for honey production. Mairead Dineen Love - Fastnet Area Beekeepers Association (FABKA) education officer - placing first in two separate honey classes and also placed second for wax products.

Meanwhile Mark Newnham was winner of the ‘Invention related to bees or beekeeping’ class for a device that takes away the tricky parts of queen replacement.

All these winners are an inspiration to fellow beekeepers in the locality.

The Fastnet Beekeeping group is now affiliated with the recently formed Irish Bee Foundation. ‘With this new partnership we eagerly anticipate another successful season in West Cork. The Irish Bee Foundation & the Fastnet Area Beekeepers Association are committed to providing new training opportunities around Ireland for those who wish to join this vital community by focusing on the protection, preservation and promotion of our Native Irish Bees.’

The Fastnet Area Beekeepers Association is based around Skibbereen and serves beekeepers all around the Mizen Head where most of its more than 80 members are located.

See //fastnetareabeekeepersassociation.net/