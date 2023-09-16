Farming & Fisheries

Beara vessels face decommissioning

September 16th, 2023 2:30 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Dad, Daniel Healy, owner of the Bobyn RJ, with his sons Ryan and Jamie, with Alan Carleton and pilot Simon McCarthy on board the Syracuse before it was decommissioned.

Share this article

TWO vessels from Castletownbere are in the breaker’s yard as part of a decommissioning deal that will see 12 Beara boats destroyed.

The Syracuse, owned and operated by Alan and Peter Carleton since 2014, went to the yard in New Ross, Wexford on Friday.  Alan confirmed work on breaking up their vessel, as well as the Robyn RJ, which is owned by Daniel Healy, also from Castletownbere, was supposed to start on Monday.

Both vessels will have to be stripped in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, and the work will take two weeks to complete. 

Alan said he and his dad are upset at having had to take the post-Brexit decommissioning deal, which saw the loss of 25% of Ireland’s fishing quotas. Patrick Murphy, head of the Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation said the loss of 12 boats will mean the loss of 100 jobs ‘at the stroke of a pen’. We cannot allow this to happen again, said Patrick. ‘We have paid too much as it is. The fishing industry can’t be expected to pay anymore ... at this rate we won’t have an industry.’

***

We're on the lookout for West Cork's best farming family as part of our popular West Cork Farming Awards – Bantry Credit Union and Access Credit Union are delighted to be joint sponsors once again under the Cultivate brand – the winner will receive some great prizes for the entire family to enjoy!

Click for more information and to enter.

 

 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Recommended