Farming & Fisheries

Ballyvourney contractor features on new TG4 documentary series

March 20th, 2024 5:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Noel and Niall Kelly from Ballyvourney will feature on the new series of Contractors on TG4.

Share this article

A NEW series of the documentary series on agricultural contractors will feature some local West Cork workers.

The seven-part second series of Contractors begins on Thursday, March 21st on TG4 at 9.30pm. It explores the working lives and personal narratives of eight agricultural contracting families from diverse locations over a 12-month period.

Among those featured will be Niall and Noel Kelly from Ballyvourney, while Alan Ross and his crew from Ballyhooly in North Cork will also feature in the series, along with  crews from Meath, Waterford, Kerry, Cavan,  and Donegal.

‘The series highlights their professional challenges, the high and lows of their daily routine and their hopes and dreams, presenting a no-holds barred portrait of eight extraordinary crews for hire – all members of an agricultural sub-economy without which farming would not be possible,’ a TG4 spokesperson said.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended