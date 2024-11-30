Ballydehob’s O’Driscoll to lead the generational renewal commission

A BALLYDEHOB man is to chair a new commission on generational renewal in farming.

Aidan O’Driscoll who chaired the Commission on the Defence Forces, is the current chair of Ornua, and is also the former secretary general of the Departments of Justice and Agriculture, Food and the Marine is to hold the position.

Announcing the commission, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was confident that under Aidan’s leadership, ‘we will get a full assessment of this crucial issue.’

Aidan also worked in Africa and Asia in a variety of roles and was Chair of the Committee on World Food Security 2000-2002.

‘Young people are central to the continuation of a vibrant and sustainable farm sector in Ireland. While we have already put in place an unprecedented range of supports for young farmers, we need to consider whether those measures are having the desired effect, and how supports might best be configured for the future. The family farm is the heart of agriculture in Ireland, and I am a strong supporter of assisting the next generation take over the farm when the time is right to do so. This is why I have asked Aidan O’Driscoll to chair a Commission, comprising a small group of people with relevant expertise and experience, to adopt an objective, evidence-based approach to examining all the complex factors involved,’ said the minister.

The Commission has been asked to engage closely with stakeholders, including all the main farming organisations, business representatives and relevant public sector bodies.

‘Following these discussions and the expert deliberation of the committee, a report on options will be compiled and submitted as part of the Food Vision 2030 process before the end of quarter two, 2025.

This will ensure that we have an objective analysis of the issue in advance of preparations for the next cap,’ concluded the minister.