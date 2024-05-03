All applications for latest Tams tranche qualify for payments

AGRICULTURE Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that all eligible applications submitted under Tranche 3 of Tams 3 will receive approval.

Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes 3 aims to provide grants to farmers to build or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

A total of 3,802 applications were received across the 10 available Tams 3 measures, the Dept said.

‘I am delighted with the high number of applications received under Tranche 3 of Tams 3, which closed for applications on April 12th. I am very pleased to confirm that all eligible applications received in this Tranche will be approved,’ said Mr McConalogue.

He confirmed the closing dates for the remaining tranches of Tams 3 that will be undertaken in 2024.

Work is continuing at pace on the approval of Tranche 1 and 2 applications, and this will be followed by the processing of this latest significant batch of applications received under Tranche 3.

I am therefore announcing today that Tranche 4, which is effectively now open, will close for applications on Friday September 6th, and Tranche 5 will close on Friday December 6th 2024.

This provides clarity for farmers on the plans for the remainder of this year, and will ensure that they and their advisors have the required time to complete applications.

‘Over the years, Tams has been and continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme. I believe the measures now available across all ten schemes in Tams 3 ensure that funding is targeted where it is needed most. It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms, while at the same time supporting local economies during the construction phase of developments.’