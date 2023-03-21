Ag Science students get a real ‘hands-on’ taste of farming life

TEAGASC Agricultural College in Clonakilty was the latest port of call on the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk series.

Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science students from across Cork and Kerry assembled for the event which is a longstanding collaboration between Agri Aware, Teagasc, UCD and the Irish Agricultural Science Teacher Association (IASTA).

Almost 200 senior-cycle students made their way around the talks and exhibits that cover the new Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science cross-cutting themes. The talks were given by Teagasc lecturers and some local agribusinesses, including Dairymaster and Carbery.

In 2022, Farm Walk and Talk returned to in-person events after the Covid-19 pandemic, with record numbers attending the events, students and teachers alike eager to engage with the subject in a hands-on manner. As a result, in 2023, Agri Aware has extended the series of events to meet the high demand.

The Farm Walk and Talk series allows students to connect with the subject in a new way and keeps their passion for the subject alive amid concerns voiced by many in the Agriculture sector on the difficulty of the new Ag Science curriculum, and the effect it is having on the uptake of the subject in schools.

In 2022, only 5.8% of students achieved a H1 grade, compared to the second highest at 7.2% for English, making Ag Science the most difficult subject to achieve a top-grade in. The recent reform of the agricultural science curriculum, originally welcomed, has brought with it a concern for the sustainability of the subject and the agri-food sector as a whole. IASTA teachers have noticed the reduced subject uptake within schools, with the number of pupils sitting the leaving certificate exam dropping by 12% between 2021-2022. If this downward trend continues, this may impact the number of pupils applying for agricultural science higher education courses and those entering related careers.

Keith Kennedy, principal of Teagasc Agricultural College, Clonakilty said: ‘We are delighted to be hosting and assisting in the delivery of the event at the college here in Darrara. It is great to see local food businesses contributing to the day. Irish Fertiliser Manufacturers’ and Blenders’ Association (IFMBA) and Carbery Group are bringing their expertise to the event and discussing their work with students studying Ag Science for their leaving certificate.’

Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware chairman added: ‘Agriculture is hands-on and events like this allow students first-hand experience of farming and the hard work that farmers do. It’s great to see so many students engaging with agriculture. We hope those who take part will leave with a greater understanding of what a future in agriculture could be and how these students might help to shape it.’