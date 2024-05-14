West Cork’s young filmmakers shine bright at awards

TALENTED filmmakers from West Cork were honoured at an international award ceremony in Limerick.

The 2024 Fresh International Film Awards attracted 13,600 entries from 150 countries.

The festival, known as the ‘IFTYs’ are a beacon for aspiring filmmakers.

Thomas Kingston, originally from West Cork, but now living in Italy, was one of the big winners.

His film Dear Mrs Green won the best screenplay award, while he was shortlisted for Rock ‘n the Water for best cinematography, and Freequencies was second overall in the young filmmaker of the year competition.

Nora Twomey from Macroom won the Radharc award for her film Devil May Care, a documentary about her great grandmother’s activities during the Civil War.

A group from Schull won the junior filmmakers award for their film Humanity.

The winners are all aged 11 to 13 and attend a local animation class with Sally Smart at the Loft, a creative space in Schull.

‘Their talent and creativity was inspiring and was shaping the bright and promising future for Irish cinema,’ the judges said.

A local screening of Humanity attended by the talented young crew took place in the Loft in Schull last week.

Notable alumni include Oscar-nominated director Vincent Lambe (Detainment), acclaimed Irish filmmaker Dónal Foreman, and comedian and TV personality Justine Stafford.

The festival encourages young people to explore filmmaking, learning the art of visual storytelling, understanding the process from first draft to final frame, and the sustainable career opportunities that exist in front of and behind the camera.