West Cork’s Croí Glan Brings 'Act of Existing' to Cork City

A WEST CORK contemporary dance company will stage their new performance in Cork City next week.

Croí Glan is a disabled-led dance company celebrating diverse bodies on stage.

The group’s new work, The Act of Existing, will perform at Dance Cork Firkin Crane on July 3rd and 4th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blurring the boundaries between observation and participation, the work invites audiences into a live encounter with dancers Bobbi Byrne and Ben Sullivan where influence is never straightforward and responsibility is never neutral.

The piece highlights how marginalised communities have been historically subjected to societal control, a theme which is especially urgent in today’s climate of rising far-right rhetoric.

As expectations, choices and boundaries shift, The Act of Existing asks whether the simple act of being can become something profound.

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Croí Glan, which is based in Ballydehob and often performs in the Uilinn West Cork Arts Centre.

Led by co-founder and co-artistic director Tara Brandel and newly appointed co-artistic director Bobbi Byrne (who is performing in The Art of Existing), Croí Glan has a long history of commissioning work from leading Irish dance artists.

The group said they are ‘delighted’ to be working with Philip Connaughton: ‘His interest in breaking social norms, and themes of otherness and power dynamics are concerns shared by the company and particularly relevant at this moment in time.’

Tickets are €15 / €12 concession and can be bought at dancecorkfirkincrane.ie