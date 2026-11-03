West Cork Schools included in the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme

Cork South West Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan has welcomed confirmation that three West Cork schools have been included in this round of the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme.

He said it is a significant announcement for the schools to carry out necessary work to school buildings.

The three schools are Drimoleague Junior School for Fabric Defects, Timoleague National School for Mechanical Works, and Scoil Fhiachna - Glengarriff NS for Roof Works.

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The Climate Action Summer Works Scheme is part of an €80 million investment for 229 school projects nationwide. It supports schools in addressing building condition needs while delivering climate action that improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and lower operation costs.

This announcement represents the second tranche of approvals under the multi annual Climate Action Summer Works Scheme arising from application submitted in 2025.

Senator O’Donovan said: "This is a great achievement by the schools to get this over the line. I want to congratulate everyone involved. I will continue to work with my colleague Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton, to see that more West Cork schools are included in the next trance."