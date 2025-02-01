Wasps v Humans get ready to create buzz at Ballydehob gig

PUNK poetry is on the way to West Cork over the St Patrick’s weekend as Wasps vs Humans have announced live dates this spring on the back of their debut album, Scratchcard Empires, released in 2024.

The Cork outfit is based in Carrigaline, feature punk poet, drummer and guitarist Carl Antony Plover, and singer, bodhrán and whistle player Linda Plover, as well as Irish harpist Mairead Kelly.

On Saturday, March 15th Wasps vs Humans will perform at Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob, and they will be joined by bilingual independent Irish poet and singer Julie Goo.

Wasps vs Humans are playing at venues nationwide over the coming months, including a date in Cork’s Winthrop Avenue on Friday April 4th, supported by Jinx Lennon.

Wasps vs Humans played in DeBarra’s last October ahead of the release of Scratchcard Empires.