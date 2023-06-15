Tell me about... The fine craft of storytelling

Karla Goodman of Made to Measure Films, based in Ballinspittle, was named top Creative Professional at the recent Network Cork Awards

How did your business capture the judges’ attention?

My background is totally embedded in storytelling as I started out in acting and directing and then moved into film and TV production.

It does set me apart from most other people in the business, in that my experience has been so broad and diverse.

I have spent many years coaching and encouraging performances out of people from business folks to artists, to sailors, and I think that all shows in our finalpieces.

Our work is eclectic, we generate videos for online content as well as B2B, short films and documentaries.

We understand that strategic messaging by large companies can sometimes get lost in the noise of social media and needs major campaigns with authority to cut through to the public. That is what we

do.

What do you love about storytelling?

That it is one of the most powerful means to influence, teach, and inspire.

My childhood was immersed in storytelling, making family cine movies with my dad, writing short stories and attending drama club at school. Without realising it, storytelling became a really important part of my identity. Using it in my job is a dream.

I enjoy the challenge and creativity of using stories to engage an audience.

Video storytelling encapsulates all three methods to pull the viewer’s focus – visually, audibly and kinaesthetically, ie through feeling.

Stories convey culture, history and values and forge connections between people.

It is a universal, potent language that when used effectively can change attitudes, beliefs and behaviour.

What projects are you working on this summer?

We just returned from a sailing trip filming for a commercial that will include whale and dolphin action on the West Cork coast.

We are doing a number of heritage pieces, ranging from holy wells to ancient Irish crafts and the passion to keep them alive by passing on the skills before they are forgotten.

This work is being funded through the Heritage and Arts Council.

We are returning later in the summer to work with Graham Norton and his wine brand with Invivo wines as part of their 10-year anniversary.