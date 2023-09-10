TELL ME ABOUT... Being Irish rally tarmac champ’s No 1 supporter

Junior rally champ Darragh O’Donovan’s mum Eileen O’Donovan reflects on her son’s achievement. Darragh is the new Irish Tarmac Junior Rally Champion after he clinched the series at the recent Ulster Rally in Newry.

Darragh is now an Irish Junior rally champion, how does that sound?

It’s just amazing, I am so proud of him. He always wanted this so much and Thank God, he and his co-driver Michael (White, from Lisavaird) are back home in one piece. I wasn’t able to go to Newry but I was praying for the two of them. Our Lady kept them safe on the road!

Do you have any particular habits before he sets off for a rally?

Yes, I always sprinkle his rally suit with Our Lady’s Holy Water and that keeps him safe for me.

You have seem him rally, what’s it like?

I was at the West Cork Rally and that was awesome, it was a bit frightening watching him driving at speed. Of course, I was a bit worried. I pray all the time for them, it keeps me going. I’m a nervous spectator really.

In a few words, what are Darragh’s main characteristics?

He just is an all-rounder, he’s a great lad and we are very proud of him. He is fantastic at his sport and work, he’s a wonderful engineer.

He has great support behind him, great sponsors, and a wonderful girlfriend in Shannon (Ronan). Everything he ever does he aims to do it to perfection, be it from rallying, to cooking, to work – everything really!

– In conversation with

Martin Walsh