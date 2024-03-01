TELL ME ABOUT ... Bandon concert to mark Daffodil Day

Bandon Daffodil Day Committee member Mary O’Neill and soprano Sarah O’Mahony tell us about a special March 1st concert

Tells us about the Bandon Daffodil Day Committee, Mary

The committee has been running for more than 35 years. We’ve raised about €36,000 each year since Covid reopening. We coordinate Daffodil Day events in Bandon, and in surrounding areas like Ballinhassig, Enniskeane, Newcestown, and Kilbrittain. We have about 100 volunteers and do various fundraising events. This is our first event of this year.

So what is the concert?

The concert is in aid of Daffodil Day an is hosted by Glaslinn Choir. It takes place in the Munster Arms Hotel on Friday March 1st at 8pm.

Who will be performing?

The Bandon Concert Band, the Glaslinn Choir, the Valley Voices, soprano Sarah O’Mahony, and the Goggins Hill National School Choir. The Glaslinn Choir are a female voice choir, while the Valley Voices are a male voice choir.

The Bandon Concert Band were founded in 2002 and practice weekly in the Town Hall.

There’s a great variety of styles there! What will you be performing Sarah?

I’ll be performing songs from the musicals like ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from Les Miserables and some light opera like ‘O Mio Babbino Caro’ by Puccini. I’m also deputy principal of Goggin’s Hill National School. The Goggin’s Hill NS choir is made up of pupils from fifth and sixth class and they recently finished third in the Feis Maitiu.

It sounds like a great event. Where can I tickets?

Tickets are available at O’Farrell’s Newsagents, Haven Pharmacy (in Riverview Shopping Centre), and at the door on Friday night.