Taobh na Mara Céilí Band concert

Danny Collins and Hannah Collins tell us about the band, who will play in Rossmore next month

Tell us about yourself Hannah?

I am a piano player, teacher and composer from Skibbereen. I grew up playing traditional and classical music with Skibbereen Comhaltas and County Cork School of Music. Following my degree at UCC, I completed an MA in Irish Traditional Music at Maynooth, where I released my debut solo piano EP, Casadh na Taoide. I teach Irish and Music at secondary school level, as well as teaching in Skibbereen with Comhaltas.

What about you, Danny?

I’m a multi-instrumentalist and composer from Rosscarbery. I started playing at age seven under the direction of Martin Power in Dunmanway and have been involved in the traditional music circuit ever since. I studied Irish Music and Dance at UL and toured with my other band ‘Goitse’. When not on the road, I teach music in Clonakilty. I have a passion for teaching Irish music to the younger generation.

Who are the Taobh na Mara Céilí Band?

Taobh na Mara Céilí Band was formed in 2017 by a group of friends, who down through the years have played together at fleadhanna and festivals. Members come from Waterford, Cork, Clare and Kerry.

Each member brings their own unique style to the band so we are delighted when we get together to perform as Taobh na Mara. We were thrilled to win the senior céilí band competition in Mullingar in 2022 and take the Dal gCais down to The Déise for the first time in history.

Our next local performance will be at the wonderful Rossmore Theatre on Sunday, December 15th. We will be joined by world champion Irish dancers David Pyke from Tipp and Holly Duffy from Manchester. Also singing with us in Rossmore will be Anna Moynihan from Millstreet. The same weekend we perform in Dungarvan Town hall.

• For tickets see Rossmoretheatre.com