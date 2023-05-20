Super line-up from film festival crew

CATHERINE Clinch who plays the lead role in An Cailín Ciúin will take part in a Q&A at this month’s Fastnet Film Festival, following the screening of the acclaimed film as part of Irish language film day on Cape Clear.

The festival, which will take place in Schull from Wednesday May 24th to Sunday 28th, was launched last week where guests were delighted to hear that award-winning actor Aidan Quinn will screen three of his features and take part in The Big Interview with former BBC director general, Greg Dyke. Academy Award-winning filmmakers Ross White and Tom Berkeley will screen An Irish Goodbye followed by a Q&A with director Lenny Abrahamson. Tom and Ross will also host the now-famous film quiz, which promises to be a fun night.

The festival is a major showcase for Irish and international short film production, focusing on the craft of film, held in high regard on a national and international level for several years now.

This year will feature a series of seminars, masterclasses and workshops covering action scenes, editing, casting, auditioning, cinematography, acting, regional filmmaking and more.

Guests to the festival are invited to visit Cape Clear to follow the walking trail around the island enjoying the curated programme of Irish language short films at various venues.

An Cailín Ciúin will be screened for a second time at 6.30pm on Sunday May 28th at the Outdoor Cinema in the Park in Schull.

This year’s country focus is on Ukrainian film. For more, see fastnetfilmfestival.com.