Summer performances return to five West Cork towns

Cork County Council has officially launched the first in a series of summer music performances that will take place across West Cork this June, July and August.

The Special Music Event Scheme provides funding for voluntary music groups to organise and perform up to four music events in their local town.

The scheme returned on Sunday, June 1st for the eighth year with a concert by Ballinspittle Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in Kinsale.

The traditional musicians will return to Jim Edwards Square in the town later this month and in August.

Events in Clonakilty begin on Saturday, June 7th with a performance in Emmet Square from 12.00pm by Clonakilty Comhaltas.

Clonakilty Brass Band will also perform in the town this summer.

Concerts in Skibbereen also commence on Saturday, June 7th with St. Fachtna’s Silver Band on the Bridge from 11.00. Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will play at the same location in July and August.

Bandon Concert Band and Baile Núis Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will run events in Bandon from Friday the 27th of July.

While in Dunmanway, there will be four Thursday performances by Dunmanway Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in Sam Maguire Plaza.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “It is wonderful to see the return of this initiative to promote tourism and to celebrate the vibrant music culture of West Cork. What makes these events so special is that they are community led and feature local traditional musicians, as well as concert, silver and brass bands. There will be 20 performances in total this summer and all are free to attend. I hope that people will make a special effort to attend and to experience all that our West Cork towns have to offer.”

For more information about the Special Music Event Scheme series of concerts in West Cork, visit www.corkcoco.ie