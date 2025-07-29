Out and About in West Cork

Skibbereen, West Cork, Ireland. 17th Jul, 2025. The Carbery Show took place on a very wet Thursday 17th July last, with classes including horses, ponies, dairy and beef cattle and poultry and an indoor exhibition consisting of horticulture, flowers, photography, arts & crafts and cookery. Wayne Santry with 1 year old James from Garretstown enjoying the show. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Ballydehob, West Cork, Ireland. 20th Jul, 2025. Mizen Vintage Club hosted a tractor run today in Ballydehob, West Cork, in aid of Ballydehob, Schull & Skibbereen Hospitals. There was a good turnout of tractors, cars and trucks. At the run were Sophie O'Shea, Bantry and Taylor Howard-Hurley, Schull. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Skibbereen, West Cork, Ireland. 20th Jul, 2025. The West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen is showing the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Tipperary today. A huge room has been set aside for fans to watch the match. Waiting for the match to begin were Casey O'Regan; Jack Fitzgerald and Charlie O'Regan, all from Skibbereen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
FARMING: Ballyvourney, Cork, Ireland. 20th July, 2025. Breda Crowley from Copeen with Helen Fitzpatrick and Mary O'Donoghue from Ballyvourney at the annual agricultural show that was held at Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
FARMING: Ballyvourney, Cork, Ireland. 20th July, 2025. Lilly Cronin, Daniel Creed and Maggie Cronin from Kilmichael at the annual agricultural show that was held at Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Jo O’Keeffe, Bantry, Deirdre Murphy, Skibereen and Aileen Waugh, Skibereen in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry to see Ryan Tubirdy and Graham Norton speak at the last event of this years West Cork Literary Festival
Cllr. Isobel Towse and Grainne Collins at the launch of Skibbereen's upcoming food event Savour the Flavour being held on August 31st in the Fairfield in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Caroline O’Callaghan (Schull) and Ber Sullivan (Bantry) at the Maritime Hotel to see Ryan Tubridy and Graham Norton speak at the last event at this year’s West Cork Literary Festival. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
The late Michael McCarthy MRCVS (Western Road, Clonakilty) legacy continues with his mare and foal taking the prestigious DAFM/HSI sponsored Mare and Foal class at Ballyvourney / Coolea Show. From left: Aodh O'Donnell, Gerard Mullins (judge), Muireann O'Donnell, Aoife O'Donnell, Paddy McCarthy (IHB), Christy Tully (judge) and Sean Scannell (show). Michael was a great supporter of the shows and it is lovely to see the young O'Donnell girls taking up the mantle with his mare and foal.
Students from Scoil Phobail Bhéara ready to celebrate the annual debs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Rosarie O'Neill of Dursey Island Cottage raised €1,364.12 for Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat at the Dursey Island Festival in June. Rosarie offered complimentary teas, coffees and home baking with donations in lieu of the RNLI. Rosarie and her grandson Ódhran made the presentation to the RNLI fundraising secretary Anne Finch.
The funeral took place of former Clonakilty Mayor Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin at the Church of the Immaculate Conception last Friday. Hundreds of people attended the service, including Mary Lou McDonald TD, leader of Sinn Féin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
John O'Neill, Ann McKiernan, Ray Blackwell (De Barra's), Kevin O'Regan (Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital), Barth Harrington and Donal Collins at the presentation of funds, €2,430.63, raised by the gig held at DeBarra’s in aid of Cairde Clonakilty, friends of Clonakilty Community Hospital.
Caroline Scully of Scully's Butchers putting out some vegetables outside her shop in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Gillian Deasy, originally from Barryroe but now residing in Youghal, with her daughter Isla on their holidays in West Cork. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local entrepreneurs Grace Malone (left) and Adamma Ejim promoting their jewellery at the Friday market in Kennedy Gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sheila Walsh, Norma Collins and Denis Collins took part in Berehaven Golf Club’s Play in Pink competition which raised €1,000 for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.
Daniel Mason, Joe O’Sullivan, Paddy Crowley, Ciaran O’Leary and Ultan Murphy in Castletownbere, ready to celebrate their Debs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Ira Rodriguez, Denise Harrington, Raminta Sukstaite, Leia Bucinskaite and Emilija Dabryte at the Castletownbere Debs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
In Clogagh village at the unveiling of a seat donated to Ballinascarthy/Clogagh Historical Society by the Walsh family, Gaggin in memory of Fr Pat Walsh are Fr Pat's nieces and nephews. Back: Pat Walsh, John Walsh, Pat Canniffe, Eileen Walsh, Ber Canniffe, Gerard Canniffe, Michael Walsh and Tomas Barry. Front: Ann Waugh, Helen McManamon, Mary Walsh (cousin), Nora O'Sullivan and Michael Canniffe, who unveiled the seat and plaque on the night. Refreshments were served in Clogagh hall afterwards which made it a most pleasant event.
Ber White from Dunmanway presenting a cheque from her recent Cork City Marathon fundraiser to Grainne at Bantry Arc Cancer Support House. Ber and her nephew Charlie (right) expressed thanks to everyone for their donations to the invaluable service and therapies offered by Grainne and her team to those affected by a cancer diagnosis.
Tricia Wright and Jeff Sturgess, Abbeymahon at the Courtmacsherry RNLI fundraising coffee morning in the Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tess McCarthy and her daughter Teresa Tobin at the recent unveiling of a portrait of Michael Collins, Harry Boland and Eamonn de Valera at the Michael Collins Museum in Castleview, Clonakilty. During the ceremony, a tribute to Senator Seán O'Donovan was also unveiled. The tribute stated ‘A man whose lifetime spans and epitomises the most glorious years of Irish history. Soldier, hunger striker, fighter for freedom, three times prisoner of the English and once of the Irish. Forester, veterinary surgeon, All-Ireland hurler and footballer, senator and builder of the new Ireland.' Tess is a niece of Sean's and it was remarked that it was very special to have such a close descendant at the ceremony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of the Ballinspittle Comhaltas U12 Munster Fleadh Cheoil winners are (front) Ellie Kennedy, Ava O'Donoghue, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Alannah Walsh and Aaron O'Sullivan. Back: Síofra O'Sullivan, Grace Kennedy, Shannon Galvin, Conor O'Riordain and Muirne Collins with their teachers Diarmaid Ward and Aine Teape.
The graduation class of Carrigboy National School seen on their last day as pupils in the school. From left: Owen Coughlan, Jack Levis, Skye Pople, Zara Mallon, Aimee Fehily, Elisha O'Brien, Aoife Bignell, Emma Barry O'Callaghan and Emily O'Donovan.
Natasha O'Byrne with her children Emilija (6) and Max (5).
At the unveiling of a seat in Clogagh last Friday, in memory of the late Fr Pat Walsh, were Patrick Canniffe (nephew to Fr Pat), Canon John Kingston (who blessed the seat) and Patrick Hennessy (member of Ballinascarthy/Clogagh Historical Society). The seat was donated by the Walsh family from Gaggin.
At last week's Argideen Rangers Cúl Camp in Timoleague were Cliona Harte (coach) with her brother Daniel and their cousin Rosie Harte and Bobby Deasy, and his cousin Gemma Deasy (coach). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Triona and Muireann Devlin (Kinsale), Amy Gallwey (Leap), Trisha Lewis (group leader), Margaret Ann O’Donovan (Dunmanway), Karen Hickey (Ballydehob) and Sandra O’Donovan (Dunmanway) walked the Camino de Santiago from Sarria to Santiago, the final section of the Camino Francés, covering 117km over six days of walking. The group was organised by Uwalk and led by TV chef and influencer Trisha Lewis. There were 102 women and two men on the trip from all over Ireland, six of who were from West Cork.
All-Ireland senior hurling championship final supporters in Schull were Joey Bennett, Ross McSweeney, Killian Bennett, Danny Bennett and Euan McSweeney. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
After 12 days and 1,415 nautical miles, Schull’s ex-postmaster Tom Newman tied up Sittelle, his Contessa 32 to Ponta Delgada marina, having fulfilled his ambitions to become an offshore sailor.
Clodagh Young (left) from Enniskeane and Amy Buttimer from Clonakilty enjoying a catch-up at The Parklet in Kent Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of the Gaggin Community Association who presented West Cork Rapid Response with a cheque for €900, the proceeds of the recently held community charity walk, include David O'Driscoll, Úna Hegarty, Kate Crowley, Betty Hennessy (WCRR), Julia Mary Slyne, Mary Canniffe, Ray Good, Andrea McCarthy, Ann Walsh, Damien Healy and Liam Slattery (WCRR).
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin demonstrating his hurling skills to some of the teenage club members when he visited the Kinsale GAA grounds last Saturday. (Photo: John Allen)
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially turned the sod of the new Kinsale GAA grounds last Saturday alongside club chairman Gerard Webb. (Photo: John Allen)
Committee members preparing for the Castletownshend Maritime Week. Front: John Collins, Nicky Welbourne, Tess Welbourne and Paul O'Driscoll. Back: Alan Roberts, Rich Welbourne, Cath McCarter, Kevin O'Donovan, Brendan O'Neill and Elles Innemee. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Simon Guest from Rosscarbery trying to dry off his Hereford heifer at the Carbery Show which took place on a very wet Thursday last week. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rochelle and Chantal Lynch from Macroom with their pony Claudia who took part in the open lead rein at the Carbery Show in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mick and Lucy Galvin with their children Esme and Tom enjoying the sunny weather at Cadogan's Strand in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Riverstick Friendship Group enjoying their end of season lunch outing.
Linzii-Marie Sasin, Skibbereen with her dog Baby Yoda taking part in the dog show at annual Carbery Show in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Me and my pony - Grace Wycherley from Lisheen with her pony Harry at the Carbery Show in Skibbereen last week. Photo; Anne Minihane.
First ever win for Charle Salter, Castlehaven and his calf Rose Red who won the Friesian Heifer Calf - Young Handler section at the Carbery Show in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Gearoid MacEoin, Chairman of Carbery Beekeepers Association pictured with the hive the association brought to the Carbery Show in Skibbereen last Thursday aftenoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Sisters Christine Brewer (Bantry) and Linda Brewer (London) at the Maritime Hotel to hear Ryan Tubridy and Graham Norton speak at the West Cork Literary Festival. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Sisters Anne Marie Murray and Pauline Murray from Ballylickey ready to see Ryan Tubirdy and Graham Norton speak at the Maritime Hote. (Photo: Darragh Kane)