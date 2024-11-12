Sherkin and Union Hall name-checked by Christy

CHRISTY Moore’s new album A Terrible Beauty has been delighting fans since its release this month, and there’s a special mention for West Cork in the first release from the album, a song called ‘The Big Marquee’.

Christy is no stranger to West Cork, having played everywhere from Glengarriff to Clonakilty, Kinsale to Kealkil over the decades.

‘The Big Marquee’ is a celebration of Cork, and namechecks ‘the craic in Sherkin Island, and the hake in Union Hall, and the turbot caught upon Cape Clear, you can ate the bones and all’.

Meanwhile another song on the album, ‘Snowflakes’, was written by Bandon’s Martin Leahy.

Christy will be on the road locally in 2025, with a gig at the Gleneagle in Killarney on Saturday July 19th confirmed, following on from a Marquee gig on Saturday June 28th.

Tickets for the gig in Killarney went on sale on Friday, November 8th, at 10 am on www.inec.ie