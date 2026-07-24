A Brussels-based youth theatre company will open the Daniel Corkery Summer School in Inchigeela, writes Jackie Keogh. The Real Lady Macbeth performance on Sunday July 26th will also be the first Irish date of a European tour that started in Brussels and will finish on the Aran Islands. Helen Creedon, volunteer tour director of The Umbrella Factory, explained: ‘A Cork thread runs right through it: I’m a native of Cork and my daughter Máiréad, who is a member of the cast, was born in Cork.’ The Real Lady Macbeth is a new work by Scottish playwright Stuart Delves about Gruoch, the real 11th-century queen behind Shakespeare’s character. From Inchigeela the tour continues to Inis Meáin, the island Helen and Máiread now call home, and at Áras Éanna on Inis Oírr. Admission is free at all venues. Meanwhile photographer Tina Conroy returns with Remnants, an exhibition that will be on show from July 26th to 31st at Creedon’s Hotel.