Central American rhythm visits Cork

CENTRAL America is coming to West Cork!

On Thursday July 30th at 8pm, Skibbereen Town Hall hosts the premiere of The Garifuna Collective, one of the most celebrated bands to come out of Belize. The concert is part of this year’s Skibbereen Arts Festival. The Collective has spent the last 20 years carrying Garifuna music (a centuries-old blend of West African, Indigenous Caribbean, and Latin influences) to audiences in more than 30 countries across five continents. Their breakthrough album, Wátina, was Amazon’s Number One World Music Album of All Time. This band usually play big cities which makes their coming to Skibbereen even more special. The Garifuna people themselves have a remarkable story: descendants of shipwrecked West Africans and Indigenous Caribbean islanders, exiled by the British in the 18th century to the coasts of Central America, where their language, dance and music have survived and thrived ever since. This history is woven into their music. This promises to be an electric night and a veritable highlight of the festival.

Tickets on www.skibbereenartsfestival.com