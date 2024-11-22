Quiet Lights brightens up November

THE Quiet Lights festival returns to Cork for its fifth edition starting on Thursday November 21st and running until November 24th.

The winter festival shines a spotlight on the best in contemporary folk, traditional, and experimental music, with a special focus on Irish and international talent that is shaping the future of these genres.

Kurdish/Syrian phenom Mohammad Syfkhan, who featured at the Open Ear festival in Sherkin over the summer, opens the festival in Coughlan’s on the Thursday night, and the legendary concertina player Cormac Begley headlines at St Luke’s on the Sunday November 24th.

There will be plenty of local West Cork acts taking part, including The Kates, and Baltimore-based Lisa Hannigan, while other artists featuring include Fionn Regan, Lisa Hannigan, Muireann Bradley, Lemoncello, and a large-scale double-header from Elaine Howley and Rachael Lavelle, Joshua Burnside & Memorial, Aoife Ní Bhríain and Catrin Finch, Cormac McCarthy, Seamas Hyland, David Murphy, Eimear Reidy, Morgana (Saint Sister), as well as Zoe Basha, Ana Palindrome, Zoé Basha, The Tan Jackets, Catrin Fince, Cormorant Tree Oh, Julia Maria + more.

The venues include Coughlan’s Live, Live at St. Luke’s, The Everyman, Triskel Arts Centre, Plugd, Maureen’s, The Kino, UCC, and Crane Lane.

See https: www.quietlights.net