Entertainment

OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

June 5th, 2023 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Alice and Tomás Hayes with Heidi before the start of the 5k fun run and walk organised by Drinagh National School last Sunday.

See more images

Share this article

On a hot Saturday morning with temperatures heading towards 20°C, Katie Collins, Saoirse Duggan, Clíona O’Brien and Annie McCarthy cooled off at Rosscarbery Pier. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

 

Actor Aidan Quinn at the opening party of the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull last week. (Photo: Johannes Eisele)

 

Petrina Shortt, Trish Shalloe and Anne Murphy were at the Fastnet Film Festival opening party. (Photo: Johannes Eisele)

 

Maeve Devlin and Mary Cottrell, Baltimore with Timmy Whooley, Skibbereen at the Wooden Boat Festival in Baltimore last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Dominic Hayes, principal Drinagh NS, with Laura O’Regan, Majella Walsh and Colette McQueen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

The Diocese of Cork & Ross held a gathering of 120 people at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery to discuss new ways of reconfiguring parishes. At the gathering were Orla and Emer Wycherley from Enniskeane parish. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Bridie Holland, Caheragh; Anne Crowley, Caheragh and Mary T Minehane, Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

At the Barryroe National School 50th anniversary celebrations were Claire Dullea, Holly Hanly, Lisa and Kate Dullea. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Seated, former teachers Eileen Foley and Mary Deasy with former pupils (back, from left): Daniel Whelton, Denis Griffin, Olive Sexton, Tony O’Regan, Margaret Collins, Anita Deasy, Angela Whelton, Norman Fleming, Padraig Collins, Cora Murphy and Colm Coakley. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.