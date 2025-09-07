PHOTO GALLERY: Rosscarbery hosts Munster LGFA U12 blitz as young stars take centre stage

THE next generation of Cork ladies football stars put on a show, as Rosscarbery hosted a 2025 Munster LGFA U12 Blitz earlier this month.
Rosscarbery LGFA with Carbery Rangers hosted 23 teams from 13 clubs from across the county, as young stars showed the future of football is bright indeed.
U12 teams from host club Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Bantry, Keelnameela, Dohenys, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, St Vals, Donoughmore, Midleton, Newmarket, St Finbarr’s and Naomh Fionnbarra all took part.
Throughout the day there were exhibitions of competitive football with lots of adversity, opportunities to learn, develop and grow as individuals and a team. The format of the Go-Games blitz allows space to reward individual skill, determination and teamwork. Munster LGFA representative Dave Daly commented on the enthusiasm and skill level of the girls.
As a club, Rosscarbery LGFA thanks Lisavaird Co-Op, Rosscarbery Recipes, Jeremy Murphy & Associates and DRIP for their continued support of the club. In support of Rosscarbery’s healthy club initiative, fresh fruit for all participants was generously donated by Lidl, not to mention the support from local business with donations and sponsorship of this event.
Louise Walsh of Keelnameela A in action with Dohenys' Natalie Crowley during the Munster LGFA U12 blitz.
The Rosscarbery A team that took part in the Munster U12 LGFA Blitz.
The Castlehaven team that blitzed it in Rosscarbery.
Clonakilty U12s took part in the Munster LGFA Blitz.
The Keelnameela A team that took part in the blitz.
The Bantry A team enjoying the competition.
The Tadhg MacCarthaigh U12 team at the blitz.
The Keelnameela B team enjoying the Munster U12 LGFA Blitz.
The Dohenys C U12s at the LGFA blitz.
The Bantry B team that competed in the Munster blitz.
The Rosscarbery B team at the blitz hosted by their club.
The Dohenys B team in Rosscarbery for the blitz.
The St Vals B enjoying the U12 LGFA Blitz.
The Rosscarbery C team having a great time at the blitz.
The Dohenys A team competing in the LGFA U12 Blitz.
Louise Walsh of Keelnameela A in action with Dohenys Natalie Crowley during the Munster LGFA U12 Blitz hosted by Rosscarbery Ladies Football Club on Saturday.
The St Vals A team taking part in the Munster U12 LGFA Blitz at Rosscarbery.
The Naomh Fionnbarra team taking part in the Munster U12 LGFA Blitz at Rosscarbery on Saturday.
Middleton A
Middleton B
Donoughmore A
Donoughmore B
Newmarket B
St Finbarrs
Newmarket A