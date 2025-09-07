PHOTO GALLERY: Rosscarbery hosts Munster LGFA U12 blitz as young stars take centre stage

THE next generation of Cork ladies football stars put on a show, as Rosscarbery hosted a 2025 Munster LGFA U12 Blitz earlier this month.

Rosscarbery LGFA with Carbery Rangers hosted 23 teams from 13 clubs from across the county, as young stars showed the future of football is bright indeed.

U12 teams from host club Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Bantry, Keelnameela, Dohenys, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, St Vals, Donoughmore, Midleton, Newmarket, St Finbarr’s and Naomh Fionnbarra all took part.

Throughout the day there were exhibitions of competitive football with lots of adversity, opportunities to learn, develop and grow as individuals and a team. The format of the Go-Games blitz allows space to reward individual skill, determination and teamwork. Munster LGFA representative Dave Daly commented on the enthusiasm and skill level of the girls.

As a club, Rosscarbery LGFA thanks Lisavaird Co-Op, Rosscarbery Recipes, Jeremy Murphy & Associates and DRIP for their continued support of the club. In support of Rosscarbery’s healthy club initiative, fresh fruit for all participants was generously donated by Lidl, not to mention the support from local business with donations and sponsorship of this event.