BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Soldiers in formation attending the mass service in 1922, on the roadside where Michael Collins was killed at Béal na Bláth. The soldier delivering the oration is suspected to be Richard Mulcahy.

(Photo: courtesy of the National Library of Ireland)

