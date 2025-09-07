History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

September 7th, 2025 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Soldiers in formation attending the mass service on the roadside where Michael Collins was assassinated beside Béal na Bláth, Cork. Wooden memorial cross and flowers on roadside. Soldier delivering oration could be Richard Mulcahy. Soldier delivering oration at a mass service for Michael Collins, on roadside at Béal na Bláth in 1922, (Photo: courtesy of the National Library of Ireland)

Soldiers in formation attending the mass service in 1922, on the roadside where Michael Collins was killed at Béal na Bláth. The soldier delivering the oration is suspected to be Richard Mulcahy. 

(Photo: courtesy of the National Library of Ireland)

 

