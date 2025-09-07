Culture Night across West Cork

Communities across West Cork are preparing for a spectacular Culture Night on Friday, September 19th, with free events to be held across every town and many villages in the region including concerts, music, theatre, and comhaltas.

Snag Notes returns to the Asna Gallery in Clonakilty for the third year, where the evening hosts readings from published poets, local jazz performances and celebrations of the Irish language through poetry in translation. The renowned Clonakilty International Guitar Festival takes place during September, and coincides nicely with Culture Night where Mohammad Syfkhan, an Irish-based Kurdish/Syrian singer and Bouzouki player, takes to the stage in De Barra’s.

Over the road, Bandon Concert Band will deliver a brass and woodwind performance in Bandon Town Hall, featuring well-loved tunes for all ages, while Creative Bandon hosts Bandon Intercultural Culture Night, a lively late-night music session, at the same venue.

Down in Skibbereen, audiences can enjoy a choral session with the West Cork Choral Singers at Abbeystrewry Church, explore the Grá art exhibition at Uillinn, a poetry evening headlined by Jason Stoneking at SWERVE HQ, or experience The Big Friendly Giant at The Rock, where kids have an opportunity to meet the big, friendly fella himself for a 40 minutes performance packed with imagination and laughter.

In Bantry, visitors and locals alike will have the chance to follow a vibrant trail across the town, taking in novelist Anya Bergman at the library, music at the Bridge Street Community Café, and hear from young talented musicians at Curious Keys Music School. The evening concludes with two concert sets from the the Olympia Quartet and Dáithí O’Shanahan.

Events take place from 4pm until late, and with such a variety of choice all ages are catered for. Everything is free to attend, but booking is required for some events, and all other information can be found at the Culture Night website.