New variety show for Rossmore

THE community of Rossmore is rehearsed and ready for its eagerly anticipated variety show.

The show will run from January 11th to 13th, as well as January 19th and 20th, with all of the proceeds going to charity.

The fun family show promises to have something for everyone dancing, singing and plenty of comedy sketches.

The sale of tickets is brisk – one night is already completely booked out while two more have just a handful of tickets remaining.

Over Christmas, directors Nora Scannell, Claire Collins and Eibhlin Keohane had their cast and crew working hard putting those finishing touches to the show.

One cast member, Valerie Collins – who has never been on stage before – said it has been the fastest winter she can remember.

‘I didn’t notice November or December slipping by because I had rehearsals to look forward to,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘We have made great friendships, and have had some craic at rehearsals, and I can’t help wondering what I am going to do when the show is over.’

According to Nora Scannell, the directors’ vision for the show was to empower people of all ages to get up on stage and share or develop their talents.

‘Drama is known to promote teamwork and socialisation,’ she said.

‘It stimulates the imagination and creativity.’

It’s also encouraging to note that Rossmore Drama Group is in good hands going forward with the wealth of new talent that has emerged this year.

For booking details please click onto gr8events.ie or, alternatively, contact Rosarie on 086 0760146.