New music from West Cork musician pays tribute to Ardfield and his father

A NEW song from Ardfield musician Alan Tobin, aka ADT, pays tribute to his West Cork homeland and time spent with his father.

From The Eastern Shore is the second song to be released from his upcoming album.

ADT is about to embark on a tour of lighthouses with his music, including a very special trip to the Fastnet as part of the upcoming Skibbereen Arts Festival.

He says: 'This is a song about my dad and my homeland (The Mountain - Ardfield).'

The song captures the memories of his younger years spent fishing with his dad at dawn and 'dreaming of rock and roll or footballing fame' as he looked out towards the horizon.

Support local music and buy a copy of the song on Bandcamp.