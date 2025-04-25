N-ice touch to Bandon’s Bantum’s new sound

BANDON born electronic producer Bantum’s ‘single ‘Clang Clang’ has been remixed and re released and features recordings of penguins and ambient sounds captured during a trip to

Antarctica.

The remix is by musician Cntrast, who captured the unique sounds while filming as part of Artists in Antarctica.

Ruairi Lynch is a Cork native electronic music producer who performs and records under the name Bantum while Cntrast is the musical project of Dublin-based producer and cinematographer Ciaran O’Neill.

This is Cntrast’s first official release which started after a post-show chat and turned into an official collaboration.

The accompanying video, made up of footage from the trip, showcases the raw landscapes and wildlife of the region.

The experience of being surrounded by artists and inspiring individuals on the expedition—including Oliver Tree and Wim Hof—helped push Cntrast toward finally putting his music out into the world.