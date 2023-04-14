Entertainment

Modern musical vibes at band’s lively fundraising Skibbereen concert

April 14th, 2023 2:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

St Fachtna’s Silver Band hosted the fundraising concert in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen, with special guests the Ilen Vibe Choir. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

THE popular St Fachtna’s Silver Band in Skibbereen held a fundraising concert last weekend in the town.

The conductor and musical director was Adrian Hanly and the choir leader was Niamh McCarthy. 

The event was MC’ed by Karen Coakley. It took place on Sunday, with special guests the Ilen Vibe Choir.

The band was founded in 1912 when it was established by Gerald Joseph Macaura, who was born in Skibbereen. Gerald’s grand-daughter Patricia Curran attended on Sunday.

Mr Macaura also built one of the first cinemas in the south of Ireland called the Kinemac at the end of Ilen Street. Even though this did not prove a success, he continued to support the band from his own resources for many years, and now, 100 years later, the band still regularly perform for the people of Skibbereen.

They recently performed in the St Patrick’s Day parade in the town and regularly perform at various festivals and other events. 

The band has also recently increased its youth membership, and the music has also changed to incorporate more modern taste. 

Some of the music on the night included popular songs by Abba, Robbie Williams, Coldplay, the Beatles, Harry Styles, the Indigo Girls and Westlife. 

For more about the band, see www.skibbereensilverband.net.

***

