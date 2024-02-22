Love in the Country seeks out West Cork singletons

IF you are single but are feeling all loved up due to the recent Valentine’s Day, then there may be some good news for you!

A call has gone out to West Cork for singletons who are looking for love for the new series of RTÉ show Love In The Country. The rural dating show is presented by Anna Geary, and series producers Kite Entertainment are now casting for Series 2.

‘It’s very exciting to get back on the road, traveling the length and breadth of Ireland, helping people of all ages find love,’ said Anna. ‘I get to be almost like their wing woman, their confidante, cheering them on.’

Love in the Country sees six rural-based singletons take the bull by the horns in their search for love. The show unites single people living and working in rural areas with urbanites in search of their ideal partners – and a dramatically different lifestyle.

Last year’s first series featured Rob Murphy from Castletownbere, a pharmacist and part-time farmer.

‘We’re on the lookout for single men and women who find themselves distanced from the urban dating scene,’ said a spokesperson.

‘We are seeking people who are ready to explore the possibility of finding a match and are open to introducing a potential partner to the authentic experiences of country life.’

If you’re interested in taking part, get in touch by email to [email protected]