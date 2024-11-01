It’s ‘going to my hometown’ – along with Joe Bonamassa!

THIS November (18th) sees the 31st anniversary of Rory Gallagher’s last ever Irish and hometown gig in what is now MTU (then the Regional Technical College) in Cork, while next June 14th sees the 30th anniversary of his untimely death at the age of 47. The hugely influential guitarist and songwriter has been hitting the headlines a lot in recent months.

Firstly came the announcement that his iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster, along with 90+ other items, was being put up for auction. This was met with interest and shock among fans, particularly in Ireland, many of whom feel that his Stratocaster in particular needs to stay here permanently.

Then came the news that American virtuoso blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa is to play three major tribute concerts (July 1st, 2nd, 3rd 2025) Live At The Marquee in Cork to mark Gallagher’s 30th anniversary.

All this and the recent release of a boxset of Gallagher’s live recordings from the BBC between 1971 and 1986 (he is reputed to be the most recorded artist on the BBC in the 1970s) is testament to his ongoing popularity and influence.

When it was announced after the auction, held in Bonhams of London on October 17th, that the famous Stratocaster would indeed be returning to Ireland, there was delight and relief amongst fans and cultural historians alike. It was purchased for just over €1m by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd who are donating it to the National Museum of Ireland, with long term plans to put it, and other memorabilia, on permanent display in Cork. Like one of his most famous lyrics, it’s finally ‘going to my hometown.’

This was perhaps the best possible outcome his brother and former manager Dónal could have wished for, considering his numerous attempts over the last three decades to find an appropriate home for the instrument. Noticeably emotional when talking about his brother and his legacy, Dónal told The Southern Star: ‘Believe me, for the best part of 30 years I have looked for every solution. I’ve worked very hard – a few times coming back to Cork thinking “here we go, we’ve got it sorted”.’ But it wasn’t to be.

Describing the auction as ‘a new era for Rory’s music’ he expanded on the decision to sell the collection of mostly instruments, after discussing it with his family.

‘To be frank about it, I have no desire for the money – I have no plans for it, other than it will go to good causes. But after 30 years I felt I was a hoarder. They were sitting in cases in a bank vault in London and effectively they were rotting.’

A location that Dónal had once looked at as a possible home for the Stratocaster as part of a permanent display was the old garda barracks on McCurtain Street in Cork. The building is of personal significance as it was located very near the Gallaghers’ grandmother’s pub where they spent a large portion of their formative years. In addition, it was where Rory was reunited with his beloved Strat after it had been stolen in the late 1960s. Dónal feels all of this detail would have made a great introduction as visitors entered the building to view the display.

Other ‘hometown’ locations that he looked at for the collection included City Hall, Camden Palace Arts Centre, a building in Shandon, as well as the City Library. Ultimately none came to fruition and so the decision was made to put it up for sale.

Adding to the excitement in the past few weeks was the news that Joe Bonamassa is to play three shows in honour of Rory Gallagher next year.

‘I’m on air, almost a bit speechless about it.’ Dónal said. ‘When Peter Aiken gave me the news that Joe would be up for coming to Ireland for Rory’s 30th anniversary it was astounding. It doesn’t get better. It’s incredible.’

If Bonamassa’s blistering performance at the press conference is anything to go by, then the shows next year will be like nothing seen in Cork since Gallagher’s heyday.

‘What would Rory make of all this?’ mused Dónal.

‘I mean he’d be so flattered that he’d have been embarrassed. Rory’d see this as Joe’s show but he’d be up on stage with him – there’d be no other way!’ Bonamassa is a lifelong Gallagher fan and he spoke to The Southern Star about Gallagher’s unique style: ‘Rory’s timing, especially on the acoustic stuff, is very specific.

‘If you come to Cork it’s like going to Austin, Texas. In Austin you had Stevie Ray Vaughan and come to Cork you have Rory Gallagher. It reminds me of where I grew up. It’s a blue collar, working class town. In Rory’s music you hear the fight, you hear the “I’m gonna claw my way out of this place” thing and I love that. It’s the definition of honesty in music.’